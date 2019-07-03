Hampton Police News Conference: Child’s remains found at steam plant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a tragic development in the search for missing Hampton toddler Noah Tomlin.

Chief Sult said officers discovered the remains of a child at the steam plant Wednesday morning, believed to be 2-year-old Noah. The search for Noah began on June 24 after his mother reported him missing.

“We have been through 1,000 tons — and let me put that in perspective — that’s 2 million pounds of garbage, and searched that by hand. The priority all along has been to find Noah.” Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult

