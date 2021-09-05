Hampton opens with win over Virginia Union; Norfolk State falls at Toledo

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Elijah Burris carried 15 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns _ two coming late in the fourth quarter _ and Hampton pulled away for a 42-28 victory over Division II-member Virginia Union in a season opener.

VUU’s Khalid Morris hooked up with Desmond Smith for a 41-yard TD, knotting the score at 28 with 11:08 remaining. But Burris ran the ensuing kickoff back 51 yards and then capped a four-play drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 9:05 to play. Burris ran 30 yards for a TD with 3:29 left to put the game out of reach.

Norfolk State fell to Toledo 49-10 to open up its season. The Spartans (0-1) will head to Wake Forest for its second game of the season.

