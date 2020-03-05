Hampton opens Big South Tournament at Longwood

HAMPTON (WAVY) – The Big South basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday, with 14 teams vying for the top prize of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Hampton University will play its quarterfinal round at Longwood at 8:00 pm.

The Pirates (14-17, 9-9 in Big South) finished the regular season having lost their last two games against Radford and USC-Upstate. The Highlanders enter as the tournament’s top seed, just ahead of second-seeded Winthrop.

“We all walk in with the same opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament as anybody else,” said Pirates head man Ed Joyner.

Ole “Buck” enters the tournament with maybe the best one-two punch in the conference, with the school’s all-time leading scorer Jermaine Marrow, and fellow first-team all-Big South forward Ben Stanley.

“”I’m feeling real confident,” said Marrow, who also broke Reggie Williams’s all-time Virginia scoring record this year. “I feel like the teams in the conference know that right now we’re a scary team to play. If me and Ben and those other guys are on, we’re the best team in that conference and we know that.”