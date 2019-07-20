Hampton History Museum unveils new maritime exhibit

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton One: Working, Building, and Racing on the Water is an artifact-rich exhibition. Visitors will learn about the locally-developed Hampton One Sailboat and the competitive sailing culture that grew out of it.

The exhibit is built around THE recently donated Hampton One and the extensive collection of original artifacts from the Vincent Serio collection.

The exhibit is open from now until December 2020.

Museum hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Closed on major holidays. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, active military, active NASA, AAA, children 4-12, free to children under 4.