HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – In the year 2022 alone, Kernet Holloway racked up 22 criminal charges, most of them related to a years-long addiction to drugs.

On the evening of Nov. 26, Holloway was arrested just a few steps from her father’s home on a drug possession charge. The father was somewhat relieved that his daughter, who had a history of mental illness, would be off the streets and possibly in drug rehabilitation. The former home health care aid was whisked away in handcuffs. That was the last time Kermit Brice would see his daughter alive.

On Dec. 14, according to published reports, she was transferred to a jail in Amherst County. This was part of an outsourcing plan that started in the spring of last year after a 1960s era building was closed for upgrades.

A jail spokesperson, Captain Alonzo Cherry, issued a statement that explains how the jail responded after the closure of the holding facility.

“On May 6, 2022, all inmates from the Hampton Correctional Facility, located at 135 High Court Lane were transferred to the Hampton Community Corrections Center, located at 1928 W. Pembroke Avenue.

“The Hampton Correctional Facility, built in 1962, is temporarily closed for maintenance upgrades.

“Due to the transition from operating two correctional facilities to a single facility, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office partnered with other jurisdictions with adequate space, with the objective of separating male and female offenders separate as well as other inmate populations requiring special housing. Those jurisdictions include Hampton Roads Regional Jail, Western Tidewater Regional Jail, Riverside Regional Jail, and Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

“The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is not experiencing capacity issues at this time as our partners have been very supportive throughout this process. Hampton Roads Regional Jail is the contracted jail for Hampton Sheriff’s Office to transfer inmates. Hampton Roads Regional Jail was designed to provide adequate space and programming for all inmate populations however, transfer of Hampton Inmates to Hampton Roads Regional Jail for male and female populations has been limited due to the current consent decree that Hampton Roads Regional Jail is under.

“As a result, Hampton inmates are transferred to jurisdictions outside the Hampton Roads area due to bed space availability. We currently have 173 inmates housed in other jurisdictions.” Cherry wrote.

On Feb. 3 Holloway was found dead in a jurisdiction that’s nearly 200 miles from her home. 10 on Your Side interviewed Brice from the front porch of his Hampton home.

Regina Mobley: When she was removed from the city of Hampton, were you told ahead of time that your daughter would be moving to another location?

Kermit Brice: No, no.

Regina Mobley: You told me earlier when your daughter died you felt her spirit?

Kermit Brice: When they told me my daughter died it was like something struck my body all at one time.

Regina Mobley: You have the grim task of burying your daughter?

Kermit Brice: I had to borrow money to do that; my son gave me money and my friend gave me money.

(WAVY photo – Regina Mobley)

The father who says he was not told about the move in advance clutches a note Holloway penned the day before she died. The cause of death is pending; her father suspects foul play.

“It’s hard for me to sleep my heart hurts at night time. I’m all to pieces,” Brice said with tears in his eyes.

Holloway’s remains are under care at the Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home in Hampton. Her father has been collecting donations from family and friends but he tells 10 On Your Side he still doesn’t have enough for funeral expenses.

The jail outsourcing matter is under review by the Hampton NAACP. President Gaylene Kanoyton issued this statement to 10 On Your Side:

“The Hampton NAACP is advocating for the Hampton Sheriff’s department to receive funding for a new facility, especially to house women and restorative services.”