VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2023 class on Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

• DeAngelo Hall, out of Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, VA became a 1 st

team All-American at defensive back for Virginia Tech Football in the early

2000s. Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 8th overall pick in the 1 st round of

the 2004 NFL Draft, Hall would go on to play 14 NFL seasons with Atlanta, the

Oakland Raiders, and the Washington Commanders franchises. A three-time Pro

Bowl selection, Hall would record 43 interceptions, force 11 fumbles, and score

10 defensive touchdowns over the course of his career. He has previously been

inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and has been recognized as

one of the Commanders 90 Greatest Players of All-Time.



• Jimmye Laycock, originally from Hamilton, VA in Loudoun County, attended

Loudoun Valley High School earning 12 varsity letters, before heading to the

William & Mary where he would quarterback the Tribe football team in the late

1960’s. Following a decade as an assistant coach, Laycock returned to

Williamsburg in 1980, and would lead the football program for the next 39

seasons, amassing 249 wins, 7 conference championships, and 10 NCAA FCS

playoff appearances. Laycock has previously been inducted into the Hampton

Roads Sports Hall of Fame.

• Francena McCorory, out of Hampton, VA and Bethel High School, starred on the

indoor and outdoor tracks, where she set numerous VHSL indoor and outdoor

track and field records. Running for her hometown Hampton University Pirates,

McCorory would win three NCAA Championships in the 400-meter dash, and be

named a four time NCAA All-American. Following college her success

continued on the international level where she would represent her country in

the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, bringing home the gold both years

as a member of the 4×400 meter relay teams.



• Shawn Moore, a Martinsville, VA native attended Martinsville High School

before committing to play football collegiately for the University of Virginia.

During his three seasons under center for the Cavaliers, Moore would rewrite the

offensive record books. Moore finished his career in 1990 holding 41 school,

ACC, and NCAA individual records. His 83 total touchdowns still stands as a

school record to this day. The 1990 ACC Player of the Year, led the Cavaliers

program to its first ever national No. 1 ranking, and finished fourth in the

Heisman voting in 1990. Moore’s career statistics include 6,629 passing yards and

55 touchdowns, and 1,268 rushing yards to go along with 28 touchdowns.



• Jerry Ratcliffe, has been a media fixture covering sports in Central Virginia, with

a focus on UVA athletics. Over four decades at the Daily Progress, Ratcliffe was

selected as Virginia Sportswriter of the Year four times, and received numerous

other recognitions from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association, the

Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United

States Basketball Writers of America. Ratcliffe has also been recognized for his

golf coverage with the prestigious Earle Hellen Sports Media Award by the

Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America. Since 2018, he has managed and

provided content on UVA Athletics through his website, JerryRatcliffe.com



• Bob Rotanz, came to Roanoke College in the mid 70’s and immediately enhanced

the Maroons rich lacrosse tradition. A three time All-American during his time at

Roanoke, Rotanz is one of just two players in school history to earn National

Player of the Year honors, doing so in 1978. In the same year, Rotanz also took

home National Defensive Player of the Year, and helped lead Roanoke College to

the NCAA Championship, by scoring the winning goal in the title game. Rotanz

is also a 2022 recipient of the Roanoke College medal, the highest honor awarded

by the institution.



• Sheila Trice-Myers, from Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA would

rewrite the Christopher Newport University and NCAA record books. During

her four years on the Peninsula, Trice would become one of the most decorated

athletes in NCAA Track and Field history, finishing her career with 32 All-

American honors and 15 national championships. Her first national title came in

1987 as part of CNU’s winning 4×100m relay team. From that point on Trice

would set the track on fire, winning four more national titles in 1988, six in 1989,

and four in 1990. She remains the NCAA Division III record holder in the 55-

meter indoor hurdles.