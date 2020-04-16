Groups protesting Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions asked to spread out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Groups protesting Virginia’s restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday have been asked by authorities to spread out while on Capitol Square.

A release from ReOpen Virginia said the group had expected “thousands of concerned citizens” to attend the peaceful protest calling for restrictions to be lifted by the end of April.

ReOpen Virginia, working in collaboration with End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine, argues that the state’s decision to shutdown nonessential businesses is not sustainable and that “societal consequences will be irreversible.”

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” Reopen Virginia said in a statement.

The number of protesters who made their way to the Capitol is unclear, however several people did show up to urge the state to loosen restrictions placed on recreational businesses. One Rockville woman brought her family to the Capitol to protest “excessive quarantine.”

More than 200 people in Virginia have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday. There are nearly 1,400 Virginians in the hospital, including more than 400 in the ICU and more than 200 currently on a ventilator. Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Wednesday that Virginia will continue to use science and data when making decisions on its restrictions.

“Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health. His top priority is — and will continue to be — keeping Virginians safe,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky told 8News.

ReOpen Virginia notes increases in deaths linked to opiods as unemployment rises, also concerns over child abuse and domestic violence spiking, as reasons to end restrictions by May 1.

“Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers prolonging these painful conditions. The economy should be reopened on 5/1 for healthy citizens continuing enhanced sanitation habits to prevent any virus from spreading. Those with compromised immune systems should not have to re-enter the economy or workforce if they do not feel comfortable,” ReOpen Virginia’s statement continued.

