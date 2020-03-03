Green Run outlasts top-seed Norview for first region title in 36 years

NORFOLK (WAVY) – In a battle of the top two seeds in Region 5A, Green Run outlasted Norview 62-59 in double-overtime to win its first region championship since 1984.

“It’s not a ‘monkey,'” said head coach Kenneth Harris. “The guys just stepped up and knew our goal was to win.”

Elijah Kennedy led the second-seeded Stallions (22-3) with 19 points. The top-seed Pilots (22-3) were led by Jaylani Darden, who scored 21 points.

The Stallions were able to force overtime thanks to George Wilson’s stick-back, which tied the game at 54 with :12 seconds left to play.

Both teams had already earned a trip to next week’s Class 5 state tournament, regardless of the outcome. By virtue of their win, the Stallions will play their state semifinal matchup at Norfolk State, while the Pilots will have to travel to Glen Allen High School, outside of Richmond.