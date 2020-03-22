Golf is booming in Hampton Roads, despite Coronavirus outbreak

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The Coronavirus continues to spread, and is forcing business after business to close its doors.

However, there is one industry in Hampton Roads that is not only keeping busy; it’s booming!

“Business has been incredible,” said Adam Relan, Director of Golf at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course.

While still maintaining ever-crucial social distancing, local players itching to get out of the house are heading to their nearest golf course in droves.

“It’s a challenging situation for everybody around, but it’s nice to still be able to get outside,” said Sean Jimenez. “I think we can still honor the social distance, by playing a little golf and enjoying some of the weather we got out here today.”

Course from Sleepy Hole in Suffolk to Cypress Point in Virginia Beach have seen their business sky-rocket over the last several days, especially with the weather being as cooperative as it has been.

Back at Bide-A-Wee, which is owned and operated by the city, the course has been adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. The course regularly disinfects its carts, while trying as best it can to provide only one cart per person.

“There’s things you can do,” said Relan. “You don’t want to pick up your partner’s golf clubs, keep your equipment to yourself.

“It’s a way to enjoy being outside, a sport and an activity without interacting too much or too close together.”