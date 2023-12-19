PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 2024 is less than two weeks away. We are on your side and getting you information to set you up for success in the new year.

Michelle Ellis Young, CEO of YWCA South Hampton Roads, will join Host Sarah Goode at the Digital Desk for a live conversation at 1 p.m. Watch the livestream in the video player on this page.

They will discuss financial basics, preparation, home ownership and more. Plus, Young will share information about YWCA programs and resources. Find out more by tuning into the livestream.

YWCA South Hampton Roads offers support, education and a variety of resources to the community. For over 100 years, the organization has focused on their mission: “to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, and dignity for all through advocacy, local programming, and services.”

WAVY’s Sarah Goode will update the article following the live conversation. Stay tuned.