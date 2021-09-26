Furious ODU rally falls short against Buffalo 35-34

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Trailing 35-7 at halftime, Old Dominion nearly mounted a spectacular comeback against visiting Buffalo at SB Ballard Stadium on Saturday night. The Bulls survived 35-34 following a missed extra point by Nick Rice that would have sent the game into overtime with :19 seconds remaining.

The Monarchs’ defense did not allow a Buffalo score in the second half, while D.J. Mack led a furious rally, rushing for two scores in the third quarter. Mack found tight end Zack Kuntz in the corner of the endzone on fourth-and-11 with :19 seconds left, which put ODU within one point of tying the contest.

The officials penalized Old Dominion for excessive celebration, forcing Rice to attempt the extra point from 15 yards further back. Head coach Ricky Rahne later revealed his team incurred the penalty after a player on the bench sprinted onto the field in celebration after the touchdown catch from Kuntz.

The Monarchs (1-3) will open up play in Conference USA when they travel to the University of Texas-El Paso next weekend.