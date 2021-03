RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) -- Every adult Virginian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to get one by the end of April, the state's vaccination coordinator announced Friday.

While the statement may seem lofty to some who have been frustrated with the initial rollout, Dr. Danny Avula said the Commonwealth is in a position to meet President Joe Biden’s goal for every American to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1, based on an ever-increasing supply of vaccines coming in.