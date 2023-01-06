(WAVY) – The high school basketball season is heating up in Hampton Roads. On Friday night, the Sportswrap cameras were at three area games, one in Virginia Beach and two on the Peninsula.

In the game of the night at the Beach, Landstown (8-4) got a 17-point, six-rebound performance from DeShawn Spellman in the Eagles 56-50 over Cox (7-3).

On the Peninsula, Menchville (9-0) kept its perfect record intact in its 70-43 win over Bethel (6-6).

Etienne Strothers led the Monarchs with 18 points.

Also in Hampton, Woodside (8-3) was led by Trevor Smith’s 18 points in the Wolverines 79-65 win over Phoebus.

Check out the highlights on WAVY.com.