Friday Night Flights Flashback: Percy Harvin

(WAVY) — Friday Night Flights has featured many stars over the years, but few can compare to Percy Harvin.

A three-sport athlete at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, Harvin was one of the most electrifying players to step on a football field.

Harvin led Landstown to three consecutive state title appearances, including a championship in 2004.

In that game, Harvin accounted for more than 470 yards and five touchdowns. His coach, Chris Beatty, said the performance reminded him of Michael Jordan.

Harvin went to the University of Florida where he won a national championship and was later drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

After being traded to Seattle, Harvin helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win.

Few athletes can claim a state high school title, a national title in college and a Super Bowl ring.

In this Friday Night Flights Flashback, we look back at Percy Harvin.