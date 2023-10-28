(WAVY) — On a Halloween edition of Friday Night Flights, Craig Loper and James Kattato get into the spirit to bring not frights, but great highlights of all the great high school football action, which even includes an appearance from the Gov. Glenn Youngkin. So no tricks, all treats in the full show in the video player above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

Green Run 47, Tallwood 7

Cox 22, Kempsville 21

Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14

Salem 17, Kellam 13

Granby 30, Manor 8

Smithfield 27, New Kent 24 (OT)

Maury 81, Churchland 0

Norfolk Christian 42, Roanoke Catholic 6

King’s Fork 48, Deep Creek 6

Nansemond River 66, Lakeland 6

Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14

Warhill 37, Tabb 6

Grafton 62, Jamestown 0

Lafayette 42, York 0 (Thursday)

Poquoson 42, Bruton 7

Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14 (OT)

Norfolk Academy 38, Collegiate School 7

Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13

Lake Taylor 34, Norcom 28

Gloucester 15, Woodside 14

Southampton 49, Windsor 0

Greensville County 44, Franklin 6

Sussex Central 22, Brunswick 20

Northampton 49, Arcadia 28

Portsmouth Christian 42, Catholic 32

St. Anne’s-Belfield 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, FCS (5 p.m. Saturday)

Covenant, Greenbrier (6 p.m. Saturday)

Hampton, Bethel (noon, Saturday)

Phoebus, Warwick (noon, Saturday)

Booker T. Washington, John Marshall (1 p.m. Saturday)

Northeastern North Carolina