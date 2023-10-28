(WAVY) — On a Halloween edition of Friday Night Flights, Craig Loper and James Kattato get into the spirit to bring not frights, but great highlights of all the great high school football action, which even includes an appearance from the Gov. Glenn Youngkin. So no tricks, all treats in the full show in the video player above.
Friday Night Flights Scoreboard
- Green Run 47, Tallwood 7
- Cox 22, Kempsville 21
- Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14
- Salem 17, Kellam 13
- Granby 30, Manor 8
- Smithfield 27, New Kent 24 (OT)
- Maury 81, Churchland 0
- Norfolk Christian 42, Roanoke Catholic 6
- King’s Fork 48, Deep Creek 6
- Nansemond River 66, Lakeland 6
- Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14
- Warhill 37, Tabb 6
- Grafton 62, Jamestown 0
- Lafayette 42, York 0 (Thursday)
- Poquoson 42, Bruton 7
- Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14 (OT)
- Norfolk Academy 38, Collegiate School 7
- Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13
- Lake Taylor 34, Norcom 28
- Gloucester 15, Woodside 14
- Southampton 49, Windsor 0
- Greensville County 44, Franklin 6
- Sussex Central 22, Brunswick 20
- Northampton 49, Arcadia 28
- Portsmouth Christian 42, Catholic 32
- St. Anne’s-Belfield 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0
- Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, FCS (5 p.m. Saturday)
- Covenant, Greenbrier (6 p.m. Saturday)
- Hampton, Bethel (noon, Saturday)
- Phoebus, Warwick (noon, Saturday)
- Booker T. Washington, John Marshall (1 p.m. Saturday)
Northeastern North Carolina
- Hertford County 48, John A. Holmes 44
- Martin County 41, Bertie 32
- Northeastern 43, Pasquotank 7
- Camden 35, Manteo 0