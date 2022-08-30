VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Health Department is hosting more free upcoming monkeypox vaccination clinics.

They’ll be held at these locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, 4452 Corporation Lane

Make an appointment

Thursday, Sept. 8, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, 4452 Corporation Lane

Make an appointment

The health department says appointments are encouraged but walk ins will be accepted. Click on the links above to schedule.

The Virginia Department of Health recently expanded eligibility for the vaccine to include:

All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (such as bathhouses, sex clubs)

You can read more the new eligibility here.