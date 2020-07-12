Four-star George Wilson commits to South Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – George Wilson, a four-star edge rusher at Green Run High School, announced he will play his college football at the University of South Carolina.

Wilson is considered one of the area’s top recruits, and the top-ranked player in South Carolina’s most recent recruiting class. He chose the Gamecocks over the University of North Carolina, Arizona State, and Penn State.

“”They’ve been there since day one,” said Wilson. “They showed a lot of love.”

Wilson said his goal is to play three years, and then hopefully hear his name called in the NFL Draft.