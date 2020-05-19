Former ODU, now Colts wideout Pascal enjoys breakout season

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Zach Pascal says his Old Dominion days feel like they were “last year.”

After emerging as one of the top playmakers in Conference USA over his senior season, Pascal entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, and learned just how tough the pro life could be. He spent his first season with the Washington Redskins, but didn’t see any playing time, and was later released.

Pascal then found his way to the Tennessee Titans, but was let go. Then came an opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He was determined not to let this opportunity pass him by. “I told myself, I’m not going to get cut three times,” said Pascal.

“I said I’m going to do whatever it takes to make this team.”

Pascal made the team, made the 53-man roster, and after a decent first season, enjoyed his best season as a professional in 2019.

He went from only four starts in 2018 to 13 last year. After catching 27 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, he hauled in 41 for 607 yards and five scores last season. And he doesn’t intend for that production to stall out any time soon.

“Having a season like that only motivates me to grind even harder in the off-season,” said Pascal.

His numbers have the potential to take a big jump in 2020, considering the Colts’ big catch in the off-season. Indianapolis will have eight-time Pro-Bowler Philip Rivers leading the charger at quarterback when football resumes.

“I feel like he can hep us make the next big step,” said Pascal.

And Pascal is looking to take the biggest step of his career next season. “Honestly, I’m trying to make the Pro Bowl,” he said.