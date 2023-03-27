(WAVY) – Drew Williamson was one of Old Dominion’s best players during the Blaine Taylor era.

The Monarchs starting point guard from 2004-2007, Williamson led ODU to two NCAA Tournament appearances and the NIT Final Four.

Williamson got into coaching after graduating and has quickly moved up the ranks.

After a stint as an assistant at Virginia State, Williamson moved to sunny Boca Raton to take a job with head coach Dusty May at Florida Atlantic.

The Owls are the surprise team in the NCAA Tournament this season, shocking many by making it to the Final Four after a thrilling win over Kansas State in the Elite 8.

“It was unbelievable,” Williamson said. “All three of us assistant coaches looked at each other went, is this real now? Are we really about to go to Houston and the Final Four?”

FAU is playing its final season as a member of Conference USA. The Owls are leaving to join the American Athletic Conference.

But before they make the move, the 35-3 Owls will take on San Diego State on Saturday with a trip the national championship game on the line.

