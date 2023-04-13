PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – As the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament continues at Churchland High School, fans got a chance to see two players with local connections in action.

Former Norfolk State standouts Joe Bryant Jr. and Kris Bankston got the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the dozens of NBA and international scouts in attendance.

For Bryant, it was his second game at the PIT. He didn’t have a great shooting percentage, but as a point guard is supposed to do he got his teammates involved.

Bryant finished game 2 of the PIT with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“It was kind of rough, missing shots I normally make,” Bryant said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, my skills were tested these last two days, I feel good. Got to get in more shape, just start hitting shots and I’ll be straight.”

Bryant has already had meetings with two NBA teams, the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards.

Bryant said he hopes to get to the G-League combine.

His teammate Kris Bankston played his first PIT game on Thursday. Bankston had three points, two rebounds and a steal in his game.

One of the most athletic players in the MEAC, Bankston, like everyone else at the PIT, hoping to make an impact the scouts.

“I kinda feel like I’ve been under the radar a little bit,” Bankston said. “I feel like this is the opportunity I needed to just showcase skills.”

The PIT concludes on Saturday night.