NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two former members of the Norfolk State University football team have settled a lawsuit filed against the university, after saying the program harbored a culture of sexual assault and hazing.

Former Ocean Lakes High School player Shawn Fahey and an unnamed player both said this past summer that they were sexually harassed, and the unnamed player said he was the victim of attempted rape.

The lawsuit asked for a jury to award both men damages for the value of scholarships, tuition, and name recognition they missed out on when they left the team.

