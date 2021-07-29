Fitzpatrick developing chemistry with Washington, his 9th NFL team

RICHMOND (WAVY) – A lot of the focus on day of Washington training camp was clearly on the quarterback position.

38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, now playing for ninth NFL team, was signed as a free agent in the off season, and between OTA’s and now training camp, the Harvard graduate has been working on learning Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner’s playbook.

“It’s not necessarily the easiest offense to learn,” Fitzpatrick said. “Now, it’s just doing it every single day as we put in new stuff and try to get better.”

Over his 16 year career, Fitzpatrick has started 146 games, with a record of 59-86-1. He has 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. Last season he was 4-3 in seven starts for the Dolphins.

“He’s a baller, man. Iove the way he plays,” Chase Young said. “He definitely gets the ball down field.”

Fitzpatrick’s reputation is one of a gunslinger, amazing highs followed by devastating lows. Despite his long career, he’s never led a team to the playoffs.

Now he inherits a team that is fresh off of a NFC East division crown.

“I want to be the guy when we are in the fourth quarter, facing some adversity, and people don’t know what to do, they can look at me,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve through a lot in my career, be through a lot in my life and I just try and stay steady.”

Fitzpatrick is expected to be the starting quarterback, but coach Ron Rivera said there will be competition, and former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started the playoff game against Tampa Bay, has looked impressive at OTA’s and at training camp.

“He doesn’t look over his shoulder,” coach Ron Rivera said. “I think that’s a confident player and I think guys can learn from that.”

Heinicke will meet the media on Friday, so look for that a little later on WAVY.com.