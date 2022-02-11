First place Norfolk State set to return to the court after a 12 day layoff

NORFOLK (WAVY) – After a 12-day layoff, the Norfolk State basketball team returns to the court on Saturday when the Spartans host Maryland-Eastern Shore.

NSU is in first place in the MEAC with a 6-1 conference record and at 15-5, the Spartans are the only team in the league with a winning record.

“It’s great to be in first place and the only team in the conference with one loss,” coach Robert Jones said. “We have a little cushion as of right now and we want to extend that cushion beginning this weekend.”

One of the reasons for the Spartans success is the play of senior Joe Bryant (Lake Taylor HS) who is 8 points away from 1,000 career points.

“He’s a testament to a kid that has stayed the course,” Jones said. “In this day and age kids transfer and they leave and try and do something that they think is better for them, but he stayed the course all 4 years and now he’s going to be a 1,000 point scorer.”

Norfolk State won the MEAC Tournament at Scope last season and defeated Appalachian State in the opening round before falling to top seed Gonzaga.

“That was a great experience to win a NCAA Tournament game,” Jones said. “There’s been a lot of great coaches and players that have never made it to the NCAA Tournament, let alone win a game, that is something I will always cherish, until maybe the next one.”

Coach Jones and the Spartans will begin defense of that conference crown at next month’s MEAC Tournament at Scope.