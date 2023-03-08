VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A first-of-its-kind town hall was held at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library in Virginia Beach Wednesday night – and it was all about cannabis.

Members from Virginia’s Cannabis Control Authority and Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate attended.

“Virginia Beach wants to be proactive,” said councilwoman Sabrina Wooten to those in attendance. Wooten co-hosted the town hall with CCA.

From breaking down the process to obtain a medical marijuana card to explaining the number of marijuana plants an adult over the age of 21 can legally own and how much marijuana a person can legally carry in public, CCA board members provided information and answered questions from the audience.

Those who attended the town hall shared their stories and concerns as the industry continues to change.

“I’d like to see a fair and equitable market across the board,” said one participant who owns a dispensary. “There’s a lot of folks in this industry who want to do the right thing, who want to play by the rules who want to be the ambassadors, the safeguarders.”

Some, worried over possible legislation that could end their livelihood. SB903 is one such bill, which would limit the amount of hemp that can be sold in a product to 0.3% or 2 mg per package.

“If this SB903 is signed by the governor, me operating my hemp retail store will not exist,” said another business owner.

CCA board members urged those in the community to talk to their politicians if they want to see more freedom over marijuana use in the state.

“Talk to your legislators and your senators because they need to sit down collectively and understand that is for Virginians and the benefit of Virginia,” said CCA board member Michael Massie, who represents the 757.

Additional town halls are planned in other parts of the state. Wooten said she hopes to facilitate more meetings in Virginia Beach.