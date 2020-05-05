Langley Speedway facing “extremely severe” financial pinch due to Covid-19

HAMPTON (WAVY) – This year was supposed to mark the 70th season of racing at historic Langley Speedway. Instead, the track has yet to open its gates or see its first green flag due to Covid-19.

“The hit (has been) tremendous,” said track owner Bill Mullis.

So far this season, the track has had to cancel six races on its 24-race schedule. “If you’ve got a year’s worth of expenses, and you’ve only got a handful of income days, usually about 20 a year, and you start clicking them off a calendar, it can be pretty scary,” said Mullis.

“So the financial impact is extremely severe, and it hurts, believe me.”

The tracks’ promoter Vaughan Crittenden, who only took over that position in February, says the track has been able to “soldier through” thanks to assistance from the government. However, he added, “We do need things to turn.”

While the circumstances are significantly different, Mullis has faced hardship before. The track was closed for more than a year following a dispute over the sale of the land. Mullis wants race fans to know, he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the roar of the engines is heard well after the Coronavirus has passed.

“I can be pretty tenacious when it’s time to dig in,” said Mullis. “We’re going to tough it out.”