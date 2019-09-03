FEMA covering ‘all bases’ while tracking Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As Hurricane Dorian remains an unpredictable storm. FEMA is attempting to cover all bases as Dorian’s track continues northward.

“Every storm is different. They’re really unique. You know from expected track,” FEMA Associate Administrator for Resilience Carlos Castillo said.

FEMA officials in Washington say they develop an action plan for each storm based on the size and location of the storm, however, Dorian has been an extraordinary storm.

“Basically Dorian was laughing at what the forecast track was,” Castillo said.

Castillo says FEMA was able to deploy resources, out of harm’s way, in the states that will need them, including Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

From here in Washington, Castillo says the focus is on two main things.

“One is having the most up to date and accurate information that allows us to make the decisions. The second part is tracking the resources, enough of the right type of resources and in the right locations for what we can expect with the storm,” Castillo said.

FEMA officials couldn’t tell us the exact number of resources deployed in the potential path of the storm but believe they have the right number of people in place and most importantly that they’re able to adapt if needed.