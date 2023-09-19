HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – FBI Norfolk wants parents to remind their kids about the devastating consequences of threatening a school or any public place.

School has already begun for some students, and others aren’t far behind. Now is a good time to remind kids that making a hoax threat is a crime, and can have devastating consequences—both for the public and for the perpetrators. To learn more: https://t.co/vaCy0bLshH pic.twitter.com/r3kpzCT7iK — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) August 21, 2023

“With one click, these kids could change their life forever,” said FBI Norfolk Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan. “If this rises to a level where federal law enforcement gets involved, the exposure for hoax threat can be five years in prison.”

Someone could also face state or local charges.

These threats hurt taxpayers’ pockets too.

“It wastes time,” he said. “It wastes resources. It wastes taxpayer dollars. It takes responders out of the mix to respond to real threats.”

The FBI said these threats often come via text messages or social media.

“They think it’s anonymous when they post online,” Dugan said. “They just don’t know what they are doing at the time.”

This year, an Oscar Smith High School student was charged after a bomb threat at the school.

A 17-year-old girl was also charged after a bomb threat at Great Bridge High School.

In August, Newport News Police investigated a social media threat at a Menchville High School football game.

Last week, Suffolk first responders cleared Lakeland High School after a bomb threat.

Authorities haven’t indicated if the threats were fake, but it’s a reminder to tell kids to watch what they upload online.

“You never know what you are going to get for posting things,” Dugan said. “It can mess up your life down the line.”

The FBI put together an article called “Hoax Threats are Crime.” To read more, click here.