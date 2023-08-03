FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Franklin.

Around 1:40 p.m. the city of Franklin Police Department received a call that a car crashed into a traffic light pole on the intersection of North College Drive and Stewart Drive.

After arriving on the scene, Fire and Rescue and police found a car resting against a traffic pole. The woman, Barbara Wade, was the only one in the car and was rushed to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The Franklin Power and Light stayed on the scene for an extended period of time to repair the damage on the traffic lights at that interception. The exact cause for the crash has not been released.