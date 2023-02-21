PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Following every homicide, after crime scene tape has been removed and streets are reopened, the Portsmouth Police Department holds what is called a R.E.S.E.T.

The acronym stands for Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma. It’s a public event whereby uniformed officers offer a display of law and order with a layer of compassion.

Days after a R.E.S.E.T. walk in the Twin Pines community of Portsmouth, a local family is trying to reset their lives after their child was snatched in a senseless act of violence.

Saturday night, 17-year-old Jordan Harris Snipes, a senior at Lake Taylor High school in Norfolk told his father about his plans to visit a family-friendly venue. Jordan lived with his father, who is a former Marine.

“He just asked if he could go to Dave and Buster’s to have fun,” said his father, Marcus Snipes. “Of course I said yes, and I gave him a couple of bucks, and said go have fun.”

Instead of going to Dave and Buster’s, court records show Jordan and four others ended up in the Twin Pines section of Portsmouth. Detective notes said the teens learned about the party via an advertisement on the Instagram social media website.

Documents also state that as Jordan and his friends exited their car, two suspect vehicles approached and …

“..fired approximately 15 rounds while passing the location without stopping…9mm and .40 caliber shell casings were located.”

Jordan’s father tells 10 On Your Side that someone called him from the crime scene, and via telephone, he heard the frantic efforts to save his son’s life before paramedics arrived.

“I heard them say ‘He’s going to bleed out. Can you apply pressure? So she was trying to apply pressure to my son’s neck the whole time,” Marcus Snipes said.

The teen who had plans to become a park ranger died the next day at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with many family members by his side.

“He wanted to be a park ranger and a veterinarian,” his father said. “He was just about to graduate from high school. They took someone who was a special boy – a young man.

Funeral services for Jordan Harris Snipes are set for 11, Saturday morning at Mt Zion Baptist Church in the Southside. Loved ones have established a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.