Ezipke’s double-double leads ODU past UAB, and 2-0 conference start

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lift Old Dominion to a 58-52 win over UAB on Saturday night. The win kept the Monarchs (6-9, 2-0 in Conference USA) perfect through two games of league play.

“We couldn’t have played any harder,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones.

A.J. Oliver II had 12 points for Old Dominion. Xavier Green added 11 points. Joe Reece had 10 points for the home team.

“Honestly, we still got a lot more to go,” said Reece. “2-0 that’s a great start, but we got Charlotte, we got a lot more.”

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers. Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds. Old Dominion plays Charlotte on the road next Saturday. UAB faces W. Kentucky at home on Thursday.