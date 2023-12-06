HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — People in general like to feel as though they’re helping others. But you don’t want to help a thief to your bank account. Unfortunately, it’s happened in our area — and it can easily be avoided.

“It’s the holidays and scams are really heightened at this season, and everyone is really desperate,” said Fredlena Cosby with the Better Business Bureau.

If someone came up to you, in need of help — maybe they lost their parent, or their car broke down — and they needed to use your phone. Would you let them?

“I have a big heart for people in trouble, so actually, yes in that scenario, I probably would,” said Janine Kimble.

That’s what crooks count on — you being a good person. According to police, many in our area have lent their phones to people asking for help, only to have that person steal personal information or money right off their phone.

“You get hit up every morning coming to get coffee, so everybody’s trying to get something from you,” said Lee Still.

Here’s how it works.

They come to you for help, you lend them your phone, then they go to work.

“They go to your, any kind of cash App, Venmo or Zelle-type app that they do and try to transfer the money to their account,” Cosby said.

Sometimes, they can even clone your phone, making a copy of everything and sharing it to their phone. Either way, your information is now in their hands. Experts say, if you really want to help someone, do this instead:

“What we would say is that you dial the phone number versus allowing them to dial the number and keep it on speaker phone,” Cosby said.

And use two-factor authentication on everything.

“Obviously, no one likes it, but it happens everywhere,” Still said. “So, it’s one of those, try to stay out of the problem and watch out the best you can for yourself.”

Once it’s stolen, there’s no guarantee you will get your money back, especially since it was done on your own phone. Contact your cell phone provider to help you set up two-factor authentication.