Exciting and challenging schedule awaits Hampton football

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Like their rivals from Old Dominion and Norfolk State, Hampton University is about to embark on its first football season in two years. After opting not to play last season because of COVID-19, the Pirates kick off their 2021 campaign on Saturday against Virginia Union.

“Having the time off with Covid, (the team) learned to appreciate football more, and they learned to appreciate life more,” said Prunty, who begins just his second season as the Pirates’ head coach.

“I think when you see the Hampton team, you’ll see a team that plays hard, plays with great fundamentals, and plays as a team.”

An exciting but challenging schedule awaits the Pirates this season. After their opener, they’ll head across the peninsula for a matchup at Old Dominion on Sept. 11 On Oct. 9, Hampton has a Homecoming date with Kennesaw State, which is ranked 19th in the latest FCS top 25. Two weeks later, the Pirates are back home against Big South newcomer North Carolina A&T, which is ranked 25th in the same poll.

The date everyone has circled is most assuredly Oct. 2, when Norfolk State heads to Armstrong Stadium for the first edition of the “Battle of the Bay” since 2017.