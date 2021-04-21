Excellent Educators: Corey Martin

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Corey Martin

Division: Currituck County Schools

Position: Physical education teacher at Jarvisburg Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Corey Martin is the physical education teacher for all kindergarten through fifth students in a small, rural, Title 1 school. He is a former minor league baseball pitcher, current baseball coach, and physical education teacher who loves working with all children, big and small. His classes are full of energy, laughter, and excitement.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Martin found a new talent during virtual teaching. He now has his own YouTube channel where he posts physical education videos that he’s created! He has become a digital master in his creating of physical education videos for all his students, both face-to-face and virtual. Martin has a wide following and is renowned in our small school. He is loved by all and a great asset to our Jarvisburg Elementary School team.