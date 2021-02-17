Even with shortened season ahead, Maury aims to defend state football title

NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the first time in over a calendar year, the Maury High School football team is back on the field. The last time the Commodores were together for any kind of team activity was Dec. 14, 2019; when they won their first state championship in 80 years.

“The guys are excited, the coaches are excited,” said Maury head coach Dyrri McCain.

Beginning practice in the middle of February feels a little strange, McCain admitted. Normally, if a team is bundled up for practice, it’s because they’re playing deep into the postseason. But Maury, along with every other high school in Hampton Roads, are prepping for Winter conditions for the first half, if not most of the season.

“If you’re not used to playing in November (or) December, it’s going to be a climate shock to you. But we’re used to it,” said McCain.

The Commodores return a number of starters from that undefeated team in 2019, including quarterback E.J. Gibson. The senior gunslinger says, even with a shortened season ahead, the goal is to go back-to-back.

“Over at Maury, we don’t do too much talking. We just get the job done,” said Gibson. “We’re definitely excited to get up there and suit up.”