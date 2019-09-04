Enjoy Arts in the Park at Buckroe Beach

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — For those of you on the Peninsula looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out the 9th annual Buckroe Beach Arts in the Park.

In years past, this event has brought nearly 4,000 people. While you take a stroll boardwalk, you can purchase pieces from local artists and craftsmen.

A DJ will be on site playing festive tunes, and, if you get hungry, you can grab a bite to eat from one of the several food and beverage trucks.

This family-friendly event will feature a children’s zone for the little ones, and don’t forget to take advantage of the photo booth.

Buckroe Beach Arts in the Park is this Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.