Emergency room visits down drastically since stay-at-home order in Virginia — but it’s not necessarily a good thing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) Emergency room visits and calls to 9-1-1 are down drastically since the stay at home order has been in place, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Director of Emergency Medicine at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Dr. Bruce Lo says fear of catching the virus may be killing people.

