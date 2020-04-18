Emergency room visits down drastically since stay-at-home order in Virginia — but it’s not necessarily a good thing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) Emergency room visits and calls to 9-1-1 are down drastically since the stay at home order has been in place, but that’s not necessarily a good thing.
Director of Emergency Medicine at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Dr. Bruce Lo says fear of catching the virus may be killing people.
Watch the video to find out more.
