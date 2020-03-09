Elon stuns William & Mary 68-63 in CAA quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY/AP) – William & Mary’s title quest- and dream of making its first ever NCAA Tournament- ended before it ever began.

Elon, the no. 7 seed, never trailed and shocked the no. 2 seed Tribe 68-63 in the CAA Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Hunter Woods scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Phoenix. Woods hit his first shot from beyond the arc as Elon led by as many as 14 and withstood a William & Mary rally that cut the gap to 60-58 with 2:38 left to play.

Nathan Knight, named the CAA Player and Defensive Player of the Year, scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe.