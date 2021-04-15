Eight are teams still alive for High School football state championships

(WAVY) – Eight area teams across five different classes are still in the hunt for high school football state championships.
Three games on Friday and two games on Saturday comprise the action in region final games with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
500 fans will be allowed to attend these games.
Class 6A Region Championship
Thomas Dale (6-0) vs. Oscar Smith (6-0) Saturday at 2:00 at Oscar Smith
Class 5A Region Championship
Maury (6-1) vs. Deep Creek (6-1) Saturday at 2:00 at Deep Creek Middle School
Class 4A Region Championship
Churchland (4-1) vs. Lake Taylor (5-0) Friday at 7:00 at Lake Taylor High School
Class 3A Region Championship
Phoebus (4-0) vs. Lafayette (6-0) Friday at 7:00 at Wanner Stadium
Class 2A Region Championship
Poquoson (3-2) vs. Amelia County (4-3) Friday at 7:00 at Amelia County High School