East Coast Surfing Championships return for 57th year

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Some of the top surfers in the world are back at the Oceanfront for the 57th annual East Coast Surfing Championships.

The field is highlighted by top-ranked Noah Schweizer and Virginia Beach’s own Michael Dunphy. Josh Burke is from Barbados, but has somewhat of a local connection.

Burke’s father won the ECSC back in the early 90s, and he’s looking to follow in his pop’s footsteps. “It’s pretty cool coming back here,” said Burke, who has eight heat wins this year. “I’m trying to win it, so I can do it over for him.”

The ECSC runs through Sunday.