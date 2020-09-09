Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer overturn amid powerful Utah winds

UTAH – The Utah Highway Patrol showed just how dangerous heavy wind can be for drivers when they released video of a semitrailer toppling over in extreme gusts Tuesday.

“While it may seem calmer than it was, winds are expected to gust up to 75 mph again tonight after 9:00 pm in Davis & Weber Counties,” UHP officials said in the tweet. “Please do not ignore the restrictions on high-profile vehicles (…still in place) in this area.”

High wind is expected to batter the state for multiple days, according to sister station KTVX.

The strongest wind gusts were clocked Tuesday morning at 91 miles per hour at US 89 and Park Lane in Farmington. The University of Utah had a gust at 89 miles per hour, with damaging gusts in the 70 miles per hour range in Bountiful, Centerville, Logan, Brigham City, and Millcreek.

As of Tuesday, at least 175,000 customers had lost power.