Dramatic video shows flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky

CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO – Security footage captured a large flock of birds drop to the ground mid-flight in Mexico. Dozens of the birds died.

The video was taken in the Alvaro Obregón neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc in Mexico’s Chihuahua state.

Policía Seccional de Álvaro Obregón reported that the group of at least 100 yellow-headed blackbirds were migrating from northern Canada to Mexico for the winter.

A local veterinarian reported to the police that the birds could have died after inhaling toxic fumes from a heater nearby or because of an overcharge from electricity cables.

Other local reports said the incident was caused by the birds becoming disoriented.

There is no official ruling on what caused the deaths yet.