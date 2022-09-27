PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s no simple task condensing a more than 30-year career into a 30-minute special. The video attached is but a snapshot of the memories and look at the dedication from our colleague and friend, WAVY morning show anchor Don Roberts, who announced his retirement this month.

“Typing Up A Career” is our special salute to Don… and his signature bowtie.

Click here to listen to more messages from Don’s current and former co-workers and to watch some of his reports we pulled out of the WAVY archives