Don Roberts celebrates 30 years at WAVY TV 10

Don Roberts, a WAVY/FOX43 icon, is celebrating his 30th year at the station.

As the morning anchor, Don helps the Hampton Roads community get their day going.

Don is beloved member of the WAVY staff and the Hampton Roads community, where he volunteers a lot of time.

What you may not know is Don is a published author. His 1993 book “Rap To Live By” is a collection of positive poetry and rap songs for kids of all ages.

