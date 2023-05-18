NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy customers are frustrated over issues with the company’s online customer portal.

Users have reported that they’ve been unable to login to the portal and receive error messages saying they have the wrong login credentials.

Norfolk customer Sean Mansfield said he tried for 60 days to access his account to pay his bill without luck. He said he tried calling but couldn’t get any help.

“I was terrified I was going to lose power a couple times,” he told 10 On Your Side. “It has literally taken until today, May 18, to log in and pay my bill.”

Mansfield finally had success after sending Dominion Energy a tweet about his issue.

10 On Your Side reached out to Dominion Energy, and while no representatives were available to speak to about the issues, a spokesman tweeted a response.

“While 97% of customers have successfully registered in the new portal, some have experienced trouble when attempting to login to their account,” Craig Carper wrote. “We’re working with each customer having trouble accessing their account info online to quickly and efficiently assist them.”

Carper wrote that anyone still having issues should fill out this form, or email for help.

He also said that customers wouldn’t lose connection or be charged late fees due to the issue, but couldn’t confirm how long that grace period will last.

For more about the portal, go to https://www.dominionenergy.com/systemsupdate.