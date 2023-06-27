HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this WAVY Digital Desk livestream, host Sarah Goode speaks to Fred Dobbs, chair and professor of Ocean and Earth Sciences at Old Dominion University about his experience with submersibles. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Throughout Dobbs’ career, he has taken numerous dives on various submersibles including, Pisces V, Alvin, and Johnson Sea Link.

Dobbs said a dive in a submersible does not happen instantaneously. It takes a year or two for these trips to happen, with grant proposals, research and time for planning.

His trips were research-based.

On the Pisces V and Johnson Sea Link, focused on collecting samples, bacteria and sediment. On the Alvin, the team studied a whale skeleton on the seafloor, and the organisms that live around it.

Dobbs shared his experience from a night before a dive, getting a tour and going through a checklist on the submersible before the real trip.

“I learned after the fact the pilot is also looking at you to see how you are doing with three people in a six-foot sphere,” Dobbs said. “If you’re looking interested and taking notes, that’s good. If you’re sitting there, fetal position, sweating, (you’re) probably not a good candidate to spend eight hours or more on the submersible.”

Following the gathering of samples, Dobbs spent months, and sometimes years, on projects analyzing what was found on the seafloor in the laboratory.

He called this process a thrill, learning more about how nature operates.

Exploration and research are important, according to Dobbs, not only through the viewing of photos or videos, but with scientists on-site and underwater.

“The people coefficient is a really, really important part of the equation here,” Dobbs said. “We can do things and see things until very recently we didn’t have the camera equipment available to see. And, we can make decision on the fly. That can’t necessarily be made by someone who can’t see the entire environment.”

When asked if he would ever be interested in another dive, he says he would accept a chance to go on a research submersible.

For more information, watch the full WAVY Digital Desk Chat in the video player on this page.