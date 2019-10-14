Discovering Hampton Roads in 60 Seconds: Hampton Roads Naval Museum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to the Vietnam War we often hear about the Marines or the Army, not so much the Navy.

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum decided to do something about it and tell the stories of Navy men and women who served during that time. Earlier this month they unveiled a new exhibit.

“The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975” includes 130 artifacts. The museum also reached out to community, interviewing almost 40 local veterans from the Vietnam War.

The Hampton Roads Naval Museum is located inside of Nauticus. From September to May the Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public.