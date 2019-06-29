Discovering Hampton Roads: Huntington Park Rose Garden

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY ) — Huntington Park is a 60-acre park with a beach, tennis courts and beautiful rose garden.

Since opening in 1970, the rose garden has become a popular attraction in Newport News. It has served as the backdrop for countless events, weddings — even birthday parties.

The garden has more than 600 rose bushes and over 50 varieties of roses. Matthew Gobla tends to the garden six hours a day, five days a week. He says the best time to visit is in May, when the flowers are in full bloom.

The Huntington Park Rose Garden is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week and no entry fee is required.