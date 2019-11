HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Bring on the barbeque and sunscreen! Summer is on its way here, which means many residents will be looking to partake in outdoor activities.

Gosnold’s Hope Park in Hampton offers dozens of activities for the entire family.

There are 16 RV/Campgrounds, 9 shelters, a BMX racing track, athletic fields, a boat and a kayak launch just to name a few.

The park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset.

Click here for more information.