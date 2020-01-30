Derrick Nnadi’s journey from Virginia Beach to the Super Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – As unmistakable as his 6-foot-1, 312-pound frame is Derrick Nnadi’s ear-to-ear smile.

It’s hard to imagine the defensive tackle out of Ocean Lakes High School will be able to contain that smile on Sunday when his Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“I don’t know how I would act,” Nnadi told the Sportswrap’s Bruce Rader over the Summer. “I’d probably try to act calm, but (playing in a Super Bowl) would be amazing. There’s no words I could say but amazing. I might get a little teary-eyed just getting there.”