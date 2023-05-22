NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The Christopher Newport softball team will host a Division III super regional on Friday and Saturday.

For the second year in a row, the Captains will play local rival Virginia Wesleyan for a chance to go the round of 8.

Last season, CNU went 47-1 and won the national championship.

Coach Keith Parr lost 7 of 9 starters from last year’s title winning team and while the Captains did not dominate the competition like they did last year, CNU still went 29-10.

Some of the Captains team leaders are underclassman.

Slugger Brooke Greaver, a junior, was named Coast to Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year and sophomore pitcher Kate Alger threw a perfect game last month.

After a national title win last year, the Captains now know what ultimate success tastes like.

“It definitely adds a little bit more pressure because you’re trying to do better than the year before,” Kate Alger said. “I think we just need to stay within ourselves and know what we are capable of doing and we can do it again.”

“Are we satisfied? No way,” coach Parr said. We want to be the last team standing. As far as perspective goes, we are one of the final 16 of 400 teams in the nation, so that’s a great accomplishment.”

CNU will play Wesleyan at 2:00 on Friday and at 1:00 on Saturday. Game three if needed would be on Saturday as well.